FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — This story was originally published by Local News 8.

Idaho Fish and Game Commissioner Brody Harshbarger has agreed to plead guilty to hunting-related charges in a case involving two elk allegedly shot and abandoned in December 2025. But the plea agreement isn't sitting well with some hunters.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors have agreed to drop five other charges.

The proposed plea agreement is drawing strong reactions from hunters across Idaho, with some hunters questioning whether the agreement holds Harshbarger accountable.

"Can you imagine? Can you even fathom if that were you or me who did that?" Jordan McCullough, an outspoken hunter, said in a social media post.

Other hunters have taken to social media to call for Harshbarger to resign.

"It's been almost a year and nothing has happened to this guy. He hasn't stepped down from his position. Nothing," McCullough said.