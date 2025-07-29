Idaho Fish and Game awards $100K to conservation and recreation projects across the state

IDAHO — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission has awarded $100,000 in Challenge Grants to support 20 conservation and outdoor recreation projects across the state.

The annual grants fund initiatives that enhance fish and wildlife habitat, support population research, or improve access and opportunities for hunting, fishing, trapping, and wildlife recreation.

This year’s grants benefited a range of efforts — from youth shooting programs and trapping education to trail maintenance and habitat improvements.

Among the largest awards was a $20,000 grant to the Henrys Fork Foundation to support infrastructure improvements at the Chester Dam Access Site. Cast Hope received $9,605 for a fly fishing clinic for underserved youth in the Salmon Region.

The Idaho Trappers Association received four separate grants totaling $17,000 for education, youth equipment, and research. The Idaho Conservation Officers Association received $14,000 total to help offset registration fees for the Mark Hill Memorial Youth Conservation Camp.

Other awards included:



Panhandle Region: $5,000 to Idaho Trails Association for backcountry trail maintenance; $5,000 total to Kootenai Valley Sportsmen and First Hunt Foundation for a youth pheasant hunt.

Clearwater Region: $10,000 to Idaho Trappers Association for fisher research.

Southwest Region: $4,400 to Idaho Trails Association for trail clearing in the Big Creek and Indian Creek drainages.

Magic Valley Region: $4,000 to Mule Deer Foundation for habitat work and $1,000 to Wood River Land Trust for a macroinvertebrate study.

Southeast Region: $5,000 to Blackfoot River Bowmen for a shooting range easement; $3,000 to the National Wild Turkey Federation – Idaho Chapter for habitat improvement.

Upper Snake Region: $5,000 to Mackay High School for aquaculture lab upgrades; $1,666 to American Bear Foundation for bear spray trainings.

Challenge Grants are open to nonprofits, businesses, corporations, and sporting organizations. Applications are accepted each spring, with awards announced in July.