Tracking Idaho fires 2022: Four Corners Fire growth slows, some evacuation orders lifted

Tracking the wildfires burning throughout Idaho in 2022. Here's what the state's biggest fires look like now.

Four Corners Fire

The Four Corners Fire is now burning 11,752 acres but is now 24% contained thanks to less wind and cooler temperatures Sunday, according to an update from the U.S. Forest Service.

Some evacuation orders have been lifted, including the order for God's Acres. Residents are now allowed to return home but are still in a pre-evacuation stage, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Evacuation orders are still in place for several other communities, including the Campbell Creek neighborhood that was evacuated August 27.

The Forest Service says they have expanded the closure area around the vicinity of the fire. The Forest Service defines a closure area as a legal restriction, but not necessarily the elimination of specified activities such as smoking, camping, or entry that might cause fires in a given area.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) authorized funds Friday to help firefighting costs at the Four Corners fire, the agency announced Friday. State of Idaho officials requested a federal Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) that is approved. The approval was granted as the fire was determined to "cause such destruction as would constitute a major disaster," according to a news release from FEMA. The request was also granted due to the fire threatening several communities as well as privately owned powerlines, municipal water pumps, a privately owned church camp and a federally owned radio repeater, according to the release.

In addition to the FMAG funds, FEMA announced an additional $786,522 will be available to Idaho through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) Post Fire.

The fire began August 13 near Lookout Peak in the West Mountain range, west of Cascade. The cause is currently undetermined but thought to be caused by storms from last week.

Anyone in the area may be able to see the fire from the lake or Highway 55 but officials say there is no need to report the flames as crews are already working on the fire.

Water scooping from Cascade Reservoir will continue. Anyone on the reservoir is asked to stay clear of the path of the aircraft.

Moose Fire

Idaho's largest fire, the Moose Fire, continues to grow in the Salmon-Challis National Forest near Salmon near the Idaho-Montana border.

As of August 29, the Moose Fire burned 98,403 acres and is 44% contained.

The fire was previously determined to be human-caused and is still under investigation.

