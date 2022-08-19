Four Corners fire prompts evacuations in Valley County

CASCADE, Idaho — The Valley County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders near Cascade due to the Four Corners fire, now burning at over 4,000 acres.

Officials say the fire has now breached the ridge of the West Mountain range and is moving towards homes.

The sheriff's office is initiating READY, SET, GO evacuation stages.

Anyone living north of Campbell Creek north to Black Bear Rd. is heavily advised to leave the area immediately., and anyone living south of Campbell Creek to Raspberry Rd. should be ready to evacuate at any moment.

Valley County officials say they will be pushing out alerts through text alert system CodeRED, and that people living near the fire should create a wildfire action plan and be ready.

The Four Corners Fire began August 13 near Lookout Peak in the West Mountain range, west of Cascade. Fire officials say 395 people are responding to the fire, with 22 engines, five helicopters and 4 dozers. The fire is believed to be caused by lightning.

