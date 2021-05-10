Idaho eyes sewer, water, broadband with federal rescue money

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho will receive $1.1 billion in the latest round of coronavirus relief money in two separate payments that could be used to substantially bolster the state's water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday launched a $350 billion program that's part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that became law in March. Administration officials say payments could begin going out in the coming days.

In addition to the money provided to the state, Idaho's nine largest cities will get a total of $124 million, while 190 cities with populations of typically less than 50,000 will get $108 million. Counties will get another $314 million.