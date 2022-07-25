Federal and state-level emergency managers are urging people to be as prepared as possible for natural disasters.

AARP Idaho hosted a telephone town hall Monday and discussed the threats Idaho faces, including drought, extreme heat and wildfires.

"We don't know that there's a season for wildfires anymore," said Brad Richy with the Idaho Office of Emergency Management. "It's a year-round event."

Officials encourage people to be informed and have a plan. This can include figuring out which resources are available to help your home in case of wildfire. In some rural areas, these resources could be limited of non-existent.

Related: Get a call from Ada County Sheriff's Office about CodeRED? Here's why.

"In your basic needs supply kit, you are going to want to have things like water, food that is non-perishable, cell phones, cell phone chargers, maybe a backup battery, first aid kit is a great thing to have. You are going to want to make sure you have any prescription medications you are taking," said Natalie Shaver with the Idaho Office of Emergency Management.

It is also good to know your evacuation protocols for your community and know your escape routes.

Officials encourage people to proactively share any emergency plans with loved ones, including if you plan to stay with them if you're displaced from your home.

You can also sign up for emergency alerts.

"Here in Idaho, you can sign up for ISAWS. That is our state emergency alert system," Shaver said. "FEMA also has an app you can download. You can get live updates from the National Weather service. So, those are great ways to make sure you are informed and know what is going on."