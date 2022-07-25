The Ada County CodeRED notification system is now upgraded to include weather warnings and severe weather notifications.

The CodeRED, run by Ada County dispatch, allows first responders to notify the public when there's a large-scale event or emergency in a nearby area. Not only does it inform the public as to what is happening, but it allows capabilities to keep those affected by the event to receive updates along the way.

Sign up for the alerts is available on the Ada County Sheriff's website or by texting ADA911ALERTS, all one word, to 99411. You can also sign up by calling the Ada County Sheriff's Office directly at 208-577-3000.

CodeRED is iPhone and Android compatible, you can download the app from the respective app stores for free.