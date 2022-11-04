Idaho Elections: How to be informed

"Don't vote if you are not informed." That's a message from a new political ad here in Idaho. With mid-term elections starting on Tuesday, how can you best be informed?

In the lead-up to Election Day Idaho's attorney General, Secretary of State, the U.S. attorney for the District of Idaho and Idaho's county clerks are urging Idahoans to get their election information from trusted sources.

According to a press release from the State of Idaho, Idaho clerks say they're encountering misinformation circulating among voters. Much of the misleading information comes from social media and is dangerous because of its unknown sources, motives and how quickly it can spread across platforms.

Election officials are asking voters to turn to official sources like VoteIdaho.gov and local resources like their county clerk's elections office.

VoteIdaho.gov has a list of other resources available to curious voters including a Voter Education Video Gallery and a link to check your voter record, which shows if you are registered and where your polling location is.

Voter registration in Idaho is at the county level with the county clerk acting as the chief registration official of their respective county. If you have questions about registration, absentee ballots or accessible voting, you can find your county clerk's contact information here.

Sample Ballots

Sample ballots are the best way to find the candidates you can vote for at the polls. Each county has its own sample ballot available to voters on the county website.

Here are links to a few:



Polling Locations

Polling locations for anyone in the state of Idaho can be found here. If you are planning to register to vote while at the polls, you will need proof of residency that shows you have lived in Idaho for at least 30 days prior to election day. A valid photo ID is also required to vote.

