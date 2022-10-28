Watch Now
News

Actions

Idaho Secretary of State's office launches website to report election misinformation

Idaho Elections
Doug Lock-Smith
Idaho Elections
Posted at 11:15 AM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 13:16:55-04

The Idaho Secretary of State's office launched a new website today which gives Idahoans a way to report election-based misinformation.

The site encourages voters to be aware of misinformation, and report anything on social media that appears to be inaccurate or misleading.

Examples of potential misinformation include:

  • Election dates
  • Mail-in ballot rules
  • Ballot information
  • Polling place hours
  • Election night reporting
  • Voting technology
  • Poll watchers

Intelligence officials are unanimous in warnings of the spread of misinformation ahead of the General Election. The new web service was created to give Idahoans a single, nonpartisan location to report this misinformation which could harm the integrity of the state's elections.

A link to the misinformation website can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light