Idaho Secretary of State's office launches website to report election misinformation

The Idaho Secretary of State's office launched a new website today which gives Idahoans a way to report election-based misinformation.

The site encourages voters to be aware of misinformation, and report anything on social media that appears to be inaccurate or misleading.

Examples of potential misinformation include:



Election dates

Mail-in ballot rules

Ballot information

Polling place hours

Election night reporting

Voting technology

Poll watchers

Intelligence officials are unanimous in warnings of the spread of misinformation ahead of the General Election. The new web service was created to give Idahoans a single, nonpartisan location to report this misinformation which could harm the integrity of the state's elections.

A link to the misinformation website can be found here.