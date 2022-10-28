Idaho Secretary of State's office launches website to report election misinformation

The Idaho Secretary of State's office launched a new website today which gives Idahoans a way to report election-based misinformation.
The site encourages voters to be aware of misinformation, and report anything on social media that appears to be inaccurate or misleading.
Examples of potential misinformation include:
- Election dates
- Mail-in ballot rules
- Ballot information
- Polling place hours
- Election night reporting
- Voting technology
- Poll watchers
Intelligence officials are unanimous in warnings of the spread of misinformation ahead of the General Election. The new web service was created to give Idahoans a single, nonpartisan location to report this misinformation which could harm the integrity of the state's elections.
A link to the misinformation website can be found here.