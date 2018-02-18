Idaho Democrats undergoing training by the National Democratic Training Committee

Cloudy
With just three months until the May primaries, Democrats in Idaho are undergoing training this weekend in attempts to turn the Gem State blue.
The one-day free training session at Boise State is put on by the National Democratic Training Committee, which works with Democrats around the country.
The workshops focus on everything from fundraising to how to get messages across to local voters.
More than 100 people showed up for today's sold-out workshop.