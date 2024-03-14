Idaho couple killed in Oregon plane crash identified

MADRAS, Oregon — David Hagarty, 69, and Venita Hagarty, 63, have been identified as the Idaho couple who died when their plane crashed in Oregon on Sunday, a Jefferson County Sheriff's office representative told Idaho News 6 on Thursday.

The two, who lived in Caldwell, were the only two souls on board, according to investigators.

The single-engine Piper PA-32, of which David was the registered owner, crashed on Sunday night near Madras in central Oregon after taking off from Aurora, south of Portland.

A National Transportation Safety Board investigator visited the site Monday to document the wreckage.

The NTSB has opened an investigation into the crash and expects to release a preliminary report within 30 days.