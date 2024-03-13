Caldwell couple killed in plane crash in Oregon

MADRAS, OR — On Monday, Oregon Authorities identified a married couple from Idaho as the victims of a small plane crash that killed everyone on board. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says a husband and wife from Caldwell, Idaho, were the two people on board the aircraft.

The names of the victims are still not being released yet due to the difficulty in trying to notify the family of the incident.

The single-engine Piper PA-32 crashed on Sunday night near Madras in central Oregon after taking off from Aurora, south of Portland. A National Transportation Safety Board investigator visited the site Monday to document the wreckage. The NTSB has opened an investigation into the crash and expects to release a preliminary report within 30 days.