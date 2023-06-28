Idaho Community Foundation grants $88K for education projects in Ada and Canyon counties

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Numerous non-profits throughout Idaho received thousands in grants from the Idaho Community Foundation.

The Children's Museum of Idahois one of 22 non-profits that received a grant through the Idaho Future Funds Foundation. A total of $88,000 was granted to education projects in Ada and Canyon counties.

"I give them a few instructions, and they are free to go from station to station and explore and experiment, and we are just there to help them," said Erin Brown, Program Director for the Children's Museum of Idaho.

The Children's Museum received $15,000, which will allow their mobile outreach program to be free for low-income schools and rural communities.

"I got a little cargo van, and we just go out to rural communities, go out to schools, parks, STEM nights, family events," said Brown.

The funds are intended to create and sustain impactful educational programs throughout the state in preschool scholarships, charter schools, and public schools, among other programs.

"They [the education programs] are serving more and more people now. They are seeing deeper and deeper needs, and these grants are really helping fill gaps and educational opportunities," said Jennifer Kronberg, Communications Director for the Idaho Community Foundation.

Throughout the state, the Idaho Future Funds Foundation has given $294,000 in grants this year.