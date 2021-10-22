Idaho clinics rush to train staff for COVID booster rollout

BOISE, Idaho — With expanded access to coronavirus boosters approved and vaccinations for younger kids on the horizon, family physicians are fielding phone calls from people eager to get the shots.

But this round of vaccinations is more complicated than the last — with mix-and-match possibilities between different vaccine brands, different dosage sizes and varying rules about exactly who qualifies for which booster.

Dr. David Peterman is the CEO of Primary Health Group in southwestern Idaho. He says the complicated logistics means that many health care providers will spend a few days training staff before they can start putting shots in arms.