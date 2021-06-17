Watch
Idaho Board of Ed drops college entrance exam requirement

University of Idaho photo
University of Idaho students attend a College of Natural Resources class outside during the first day of classes on Aug. 24.
Posted at 11:26 AM, Jun 17, 2021
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Idaho State Board of Education says higher education institutions no longer have to require entrance exams for admissions.

The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports the board formally approved the change during a meeting Wednesday. TJ Bliss, the board’s chief academic officer, said the plan was developed in collaboration with state universities and their presidents.

State universities and colleges can still require entrance exams if they choose, but the statewide requirement is gone. Bliss said there's a growing body of research that shows college entrance exams don't predict success in college, and that factors like grade point average are more important.

