Caldwell chef wins prestigious James Beard Award

CALDWELL, Idaho — Salvador Alamilla, co-owner and chef at Amano in Caldwell, has won a 2025 James Beard Award for Best Chef in the Mountain division.

Alamilla, taking home the award over all nominated chefs in Idaho, Colorado, Montana, Utah, and Wyoming.

Idaho News 6 caught up with Alamillia in 2023, following his second James Beard nomination. Watch below:

Made in Idaho: Amano chef Salvador Alamilla celebrates second James Beard nomination

The Idaho Hispanic Foundation celebrated Alamillia and the Amano team on Facebook, writing, "Your passion and commitment to our culture has transformed Idaho’s culinary scene — and what an honor to have you representing our Latino community with so much heart and excellence!"

The James Beard Awards aim to recognize "exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts." You can see the full list of winners online.