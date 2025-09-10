Idaho Attorney General warns of rising cryptocurrency ATM scams

BOISE, Idaho — Attorney General Raúl Labrador is warning Idahoans about a dangerous rise in cryptocurrency ATM scams that have defrauded victims out of tens of thousands of dollars.

In just one week, an observant employee at a Stinker Store stopped two elderly individuals from collectively losing more than $30,000. The worker unplugged the cryptocurrency ATM and had to contact Boise police to convince the victims that they were being scammed.

RELATED | Boise Police warn parents of phone scam that claims their child is hurt

Cryptocurrency ATMs, which resemble traditional bank machines, are commonly found in gas stations and convenience stores. While they are used for legitimate transactions, scammers exploit their anonymity and lack of traceability to steal money from unsuspecting victims.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, reported cryptocurrency losses in Idaho jumped from $19 million in 2023 to more than $35 million in 2024. Seniors are the most frequent victims, with the FBI reporting that Americans over 60 experience significantly higher financial losses than any other age group.

Kin Cheung/AP FILE - A Bitcoin logo is displayed on an ATM in Hong Kong, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

“Criminals are calling Idaho seniors pretending to be from a legitimate business or government agency, then directing them to deposit thousands of dollars into cryptocurrency machines at gas stations to supposedly fix computer problems or pay fake fines,” Labrador said. “If anyone demands you put cash into a cryptocurrency ATM for any reason, it's more than likely a scam and you should report it immediately. It’s always better to be safe than sorry.”

Scammers often pose as tech support agents, government officials, or bank representatives. They use urgency and fear tactics to pressure victims into making immediate payments. Labrador emphasized that legitimate organizations will never require payment via cryptocurrency.

Common red flags include:

Calls from individuals claiming to be from tech support, the IRS, or local law enforcement



Requests for urgent payment using cryptocurrency



Threats of legal consequences or account suspensions

The Attorney General’s office continues to educate Idahoans on fraud prevention and consumer protection through statewide outreach and online updates.

Labrador encouraged residents to report suspected scams on the Report Scams Idaho section of his office's website.