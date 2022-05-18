Idaho attorney general loses GOP primary

BOISE, Idaho — Former U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador has won Idaho’s Republican attorney general primary, beating a longtime incumbent who had been criticized by the far right for not taking a more activist role.

Labrador prevailed over Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, who was backed by establishment Republicans, and Art Macomber, a political newcomer who has never held public office.

Wasden lost the advantage Tuesday night as more counties outside the highly populated Boise region began reporting votes.

Raul Labrador has pulled ahead of incumbent Lawrence Wasden. #idpol pic.twitter.com/UkNpZe5CHr — Nicole Camarda (@CamardaNicole) May 18, 2022

Labrador, a favorite of the Tea Party during his eight years in the U.S. House, lost to Republican Gov. Brad Little in the 2018 primary. The attorney general post could be a stepping stone for another gubernatorial run in 2026.