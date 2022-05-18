Watch
Idaho attorney general loses GOP primary

Idaho Congressman Raul Labrador among those in West Virginia train wreck
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
<p>WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 26: Subcommittee on Immigration and Border Security chairman Rep. Raul Labrador (R-ID) listens to testimony during a House Judiciary Committee hearing concerning the oversight of the U.S. refugee admissions program, on Capitol Hill, October 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Trump administration is expected to set the fiscal year 2018 refugee ceiling at 45,000, down from the previous ceiling at 50,000. It would be the lowest refugee ceiling since Congress passed the Refugee Act of 1980. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 1:15 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 16:45:01-04

BOISE, Idaho — Former U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador has won Idaho’s Republican attorney general primary, beating a longtime incumbent who had been criticized by the far right for not taking a more activist role.

Labrador prevailed over Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, who was backed by establishment Republicans, and Art Macomber, a political newcomer who has never held public office.

Wasden lost the advantage Tuesday night as more counties outside the highly populated Boise region began reporting votes.

Labrador, a favorite of the Tea Party during his eight years in the U.S. House, lost to Republican Gov. Brad Little in the 2018 primary. The attorney general post could be a stepping stone for another gubernatorial run in 2026.

