Idaho Attorney General: Beware of tariff rebate text message scams

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador is warning Idahoans to be aware of a new text message scam involving tariff rebates.

According to a news release from the Attorney General's Office, the text messages urge people to act fast in order to obtain a $2,000 tariff rebate check. President Donald Trump previously announced that his administration would be sending out $2,000 "dividend" checks to the American public as a result of revenue generated by tariffs.

RELATED | Scam callers impersonate Canyon County Sheriff's Office

However, no such checks have been sent out, and any attempt to distribute tariff revenue to the public would likely require congressional approval.

The scam messages, which include bold text in all caps, are not from any official government entity. The Attorney General asks people who receive these texts not to respond or click any links in the text message.

“Scams like this are all too familiar, especially around the holiday season,” said Attorney General Labrador. “It costs very little for scammers to send billions of these scam texts out across our telecom networks every month in the cynical calculation that some people will get fooled."

The U.S. Government never solicits payments using text messages. If you are ever unsure whether a message is fraudulent, you should contact the entity requesting funds via their official number, not the contact info listed in the text.

See how to avoid New Year's tax scams