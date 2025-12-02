Scam callers impersonate Canyon County Sheriff's Office

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Canyon County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be cautious of scams after receiving numerous reports of scam calls impersonating an employee of the Canyon County Sheriff's Office.

The caller tells people they have missed a court date and a warrant will be issued for their arrest unless they pay the caller a large sum of money over the phone.

The scammers make the victims stay on the phone until they travel to an ATM or Bitcoin kiosk to withdraw and transfer thousands of dollars.

Canyon County Sheriff's Office wants to remind people that no reputable law enforcement agency would advise citizens when a warrant is out for their arrest, and would never demand payment over the phone to avoid arrest.

If you or someone you know has fallen victim to this scam or something similar, please call the Canyon County Sheriff's Office at 208-454-7531.