Idaho angler missing after boating accident on Salmon River

Posted at 12:35 PM, May 24, 2021
GRANGEVILLE, Idaho — An Idaho man is missing after a weekend boating accident on the Salmon River. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office described 31-year-old David Andrew Spencer as an angler from Cottonwood.

Someone contacted the sheriff’s office to report the boating accident near Demon’s Drop Rapids at about 11:35 a.m. on Saturday, and the person said Spencer was unaccounted for after the accident. The sheriff's office says Spencer was wearing all black clothing and wasn’t using a lifejacket or other personal flotation device when the accident occurred.

Law enforcement officers and search and rescue teams from several agencies searched the area but Spencer had not been found as of Monday morning.

