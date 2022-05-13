Watch
News

Actions

Idaho agrees to $119 million opioid crisis settlement

Johnson and Johnson
Chris O'Meara/AP
FILE - This Oct. 16, 2012 file photo shows the Johnson & Johnson logo on a package of Band-Aids, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Johnson & Johnson reports quarterly financial results on Tuesday, July 14, 2015. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Johnson and Johnson
Posted at 12:04 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 14:04:08-04

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho officials have agreed to a $119 million settlement with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and three major distributors over their role in the opioid addiction crisis.

Republican Gov. Brad Little and Republican Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced the settlement Friday. It's the second-largest consumer settlement in state history, trailing only the 1998 national tobacco settlement. All 44 Idaho counties have agreed to the settlement, as have 24 cities and the state's seven health districts. The money will address damage wrought by opioids, which the federal government declared a public health emergency in 2017.

Johnson & Johnson and the three distributors agreed to a national $26 billion settlement in February.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light