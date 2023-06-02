Eve Devitt Fund offers mutual aid for trans youth and scholarships for Idahoans

BOISE, Idaho — A group of young Idaho activists are hoping to combat Idaho's ban on gender affirming care for minors.

The law, which was signed in April, criminalizes all forms of gender affirming care for minors, regardless of parental permission.

The Eve Devitt fund is trying to provide funds for families to get gender affirming care for their children. Those families will now have to go across state lines to get care.

In addition to the mutual aid, the fund will offer scholarship money to Idaho high school students who are involved in activism, advancing human rights causes.

At its inception the Board had a commitment of $10,000 over the first four years, but it aims to use donations and fundraising to grow their giving capability.

The fund's board of directors is made up of five people. Eve Devitt, Lauren Legarreta, Phoenix McCoubrey, Shiva Rajbhandari, and Ella Weber. All the members are younger than 21.

"It was scary," said board member Phoenix McCoubrey."I can imagine it's still scary."

McCoubrey is transgender. He recently graduated from Borah High School, and the 18 year old just aged out of the restrictions for the new Idaho law. He says the fund hopes to help provide care to the Idaho trans community.

“We are trying to make it more accessible and help our friends, honestly, our siblings and our friends get the health care they deserve," McCoubrey told Idaho News 6.

In February, Idaho News 6 spoke with the legislative liaison for the Idaho chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

They say gender affirming care for minors is safe.

“This is care that has been researched from multiple different angles, by many different people," said Jessie Duvall, MD. "We have a lot of studies that prove that it is safe, that it is effective in reducing mental health issues such as depression and suicidality in young people, and that it works.”

McCoubrey says the fund's work won't solve the problem facing trans people in Idaho, but they hope to make care as accessible as they can. On Thursday, theACLU sued Idaho over this new law.

Boise Pride is celebrated in September, though there are some local events planned for June which is globally recognized as Pride Month. McCoubrey says being able to help people in his community during this month is special to him.

“It is really cool to be a fund in support of trans people and get the support that we need, and be able to give the support that we need, in a month that represents community for us," McCoubrey said.

For more information on the fund's scholarships or mutual aid, visit their website.

