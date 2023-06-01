Boise celebrates Pride Month

BOISE, Idaho — June 1 marks the beginning of Pride Month. Even though Boise hosts the Boise Pride Festival in September, many events are happening in BODO to join in the June jubilee.

Kick-off Event

Western Proper is hosting a Pride Month Kick-off event, featuring drink and food specials and live music. Proceeds from tonight go directly to Boise Pride. The party starts tonight (June 1) at 6:00 pm.

The Hometown Drag Show Too!

On June 8, The Egyptian Theater is hosting drag performances featuring Eureka O'Hara (star of RuPaul's Drag Race and HBO's We're Here), Riley Burrows, and Coco Freeo to name a few. Doors open at 6:00 pm, show starts at 7:00 pm, $8 per ticket

This show will also host an afterparty at The Balcony Club from 9:00 pm - Midnight. Cover is $5 (being donated to Boise Pride) and the night promises to include pop-up drag performances and drink specials.

Buy tickets for the Hometown Drag Show Too! here.

Pound for Pride

On Saturday, June 17, at 10:00 am, the Treasure Valley Pound Posse, as part of their Pound for Purpose summer series, is working out for Pride. Designed for all levels of fitness, this workout is a total cardio jam session with a specialized set list just for Boise Pride. The workout will be held in the grass behind Payette Brewery, though check-in is at the Green Acres Food Truck Park on Shoreline Dr. Yoga mats and Ripstix will be provided.

Pride Bar Crawl

Partnering with Crawl With Us, the 6th annual Pride Crawl is happening on Saturday, June 17. 20% of all event proceeds go to Boise Pride. Last year, the event raised $20,000 for the Trevor Project, so fingers crossed that Boise comes out to represent!

Individual tickets are $20+tax/fees, and group tickets (purchased with a group of 4 or more) are $15+tax/fees. These are early-bird prices and will go up after June 3.

The ticket includes 1-2 drinks or shots, a commemorative stadium cup, free cover to Our Drag Show ($15 without this ticket), exclusive drink and food specials, and waived cover charge (sometimes anywhere from $5-$15) at all venues.

The crawl has no agenda and allows participants to enjoy the many bars, and drink and food specials on your own time. The event runs from 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm at participating bars, including Cactus Bar, Club Karma, Double Tap Pub, Humpin' Hannah's, Mad Swede Brew Hall, and Somewhere Bar.

Tickets also include an after-party being hosted at the Cactus Bar from 10:00 pm - Midnight.

Buy tickets for the Pride Bar Crawl here.

For other events around the state, check out these Pride websites



To become a sponsor of the 2023 Boise Pride Festival, check out these opportunities.