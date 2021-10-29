Ida-Haunts: The ghost of the Schubert Theatre

GOODING, Idaho — Earlier this year, Stephanie Garibay visited the historic Schubert Theatre in Gooding, Idaho. The building was built in 1920 by Frank Robert Gooding and named after his daughter.

The old theater is located on the corner of 4th and Main and has been closed for renovations. Community organizers are in the process of restoring the building, including a new roof and repairing water damage on the lower floors.

Many stories can be told during the last 100 years inside this building, from traveling vaudeville acts, handcrafted artwork, to the days of early film and current cinema. But we found out that was not the only story to be told.

"I have heard stories of the ghost that lives downstairs, believed to be female," said Lonnie LeaVell. "I have not personally seen the ghost or had anything to make me think there was a ghost. I do know if you are walking around this theater by yourself when it's dark outside, it can be a spooky place to be in."

"This is a 100-year-old historic theater which contributes to tourism not only to Gooding but throughout the state. People need to know that we are accomplishing something. We got new drains, been able to put on a brand new roof, been able to clean up the flood damage that was done," said Charmy LeaVell. "We are hoping people will come forward when they realize the historical significance of his theatre and the value of it when you have the hand-painted painted canvases on the wall by Hugo Clawson. Very well know artisan who was the architect of his building. And the hand-painted canvas that we have as a backdrop and signed by Ernest Miller.”

The theater has always been a gathering place and the LeaVells say the ghost may be some of the people that have been there.

"There are signatures of people of great notoriety," said Lonnie. "Marilyn Monroe, Groucho Marx, many of the vaudeville acts. It's possible it's just teh ghosts of the people that have been here and the history they brought to this theater and the excitement they brought still lingers here."

The Schubert Theatre is not the only building in Gooding to have a ghost story or two. On Halloween night, we take you inside Idaho's former tuberculosis hospital and Gooding College with the help of the Western Idaho Paranormal team to find if it's really haunted.