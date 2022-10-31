Ida-Haunts: Taking an inside look at the Indian Creek Museum

CALDWELL, Idaho — Paranormal Researchers in Idaho have teamed up with the Canyon County Historical Society to explore Idaho's Museums from Nampa to Caldwell.

"We love our history and that is one of the reason we are working so closely with the historical societies because we want to help them preserve that history and we want other people to come and experience that too. So they can come and learn about the place they live in," said Trevor Palmer, lead investigator for Western Idaho Paranormal.

Western Idaho Paranormal is currently investigating the old Train Depot in Nampa with hopes of adding more locations like the Indian Creek Museum in Caldwell. They say they do not know if these locations are haunted until the research is completed.

The evidence they have collected can be viewed on their website including the Indian Creek Paranormal investigation results.

Information on how you can buy tickets for these paranormal investigations can be found on the Canyon County Historical Societies Facebook page, or you can watch the paranormal investigations streamed live on Facebook.

