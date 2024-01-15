Icy conditions close down part of I-84 in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — A small stretch of westbound I-84 in east Boise is shut down due to icy conditions and multiple crashes.

The Boise Police Department helped coordinate detours, posting on social media that they were diverting traffic off the interstate between Eisenman and Broadway.

Traffic alert. Due to multiple crashes and extremely icy conditions in some areas of the interstate, westbound I-84 from Eisenman to Broadway is being shut down and traffic is being diverted off the interstate at this time. pic.twitter.com/2yyrOCakR7 — Boise PD (@BoisePD) January 15, 2024

No other information was available as of noon, but Idaho News 6 will continue monitoring conditions throughout the day.

Separately a little further east, a crash on Westbound I-84 near E Memory Rd. has led to all lanes being blocked.

