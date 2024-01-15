Watch Now
Icy conditions close down part of I-84 in Boise

Posted at 12:11 PM, Jan 15, 2024
BOISE, Idaho — A small stretch of westbound I-84 in east Boise is shut down due to icy conditions and multiple crashes.

The Boise Police Department helped coordinate detours, posting on social media that they were diverting traffic off the interstate between Eisenman and Broadway.

No other information was available as of noon, but Idaho News 6 will continue monitoring conditions throughout the day.

Separately a little further east, a crash on Westbound I-84 near E Memory Rd. has led to all lanes being blocked.

