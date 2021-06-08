ICOM students create mobile clinic from shipping container, will serve community in Mexico

Student doctors at the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine (ICOM) transformed a shipping container into a mobile medical clinic that will go to Mexico.

The students worked on the project for more than two years and now the new clinic will serve a community in extreme poverty in central Mexico, according to an ICOM news release.

The clinic will be transported, relocated and implemented in Lomas de San isidro, Mexico in partnership with nonprofits Homes of Living Hope and Urban Mosaic. The clinic can see around 1,000 patients a year and provide more than 300 families access to health care, according to ICOM.

The college will hold an open house for anyone to see the new clinic. The open house 4-5 p.m. June 10 in the ICOM satellite parking lot at the corner of Locust Grove and Central Drive in Meridian.