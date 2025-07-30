ICE offering $50k signing bonuses to new hires as agency hopes to boost recruitment

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In an effort to boost recruitment amid continued scrutiny, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is offering new hires a $50,000 bonus, along with benefits that include student loan forgiveness and additional retirement benefits.

The Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, announced the new campaign, titled 'Defend the Homeland', on Wednesday. The bonuses and benefits will be funded via the recent passage of the GOP-sponsored "One Big Beautiful Bill."

"In the wake of the Biden administration’s failed immigration policies, your country needs dedicated men and women of ICE to get the worst of the worst criminals out of our country.” - Kristi Noem, US Secretary of Homeland Security

In addition to the newly released incentives, the Department of Homeland Security will begin distributing recruitment materials nationwide, including at college campuses.

ICE New Hire Benefits:

A maximum $50,000 signing bonus

Student loan repayment and forgiveness options

25% Law Enforcement Availability Pay (LEAP) for HSI Special Agents

Administratively Uncontrollable Overtime (AUI) for Enforcement Removal Operations (ERO) Deportation Officers

Enhanced retirement benefits

According to the ICE career website, the agency employs over 20,000 individuals across 400 offices in the US and an additional 46 abroad, with an annual budget of $6 billion. Of that workforce, approximately 6,100 are designated as deportation officers charged with "enforcement and removal operations (ERO)."

Be first in line and first in the field.



Defend the homeland!https://t.co/2qxjPPh353 pic.twitter.com/QZduqC9F4V — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) July 29, 2025

Applicants must be 21 years of age to apply. Prospective deportation officers are required to complete a five-week Spanish language training course, followed by a 16-week basic training in immigration enforcement, and must pass a physical aptitude test.