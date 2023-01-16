Ice Fishing with Ice Heroes

CASCADE, ID — Flying hundreds of miles to go ice fishing is a serious hobby. And then throw in a group of heroes and you've got a trip of a lifetime.

Meet the heroes on ice. Hero Fishing is a non-profit organization started by a Wisconsin man who raises money to get modern day heroes to and from Idaho for three days on the lake. Any hero can be nominated and then the non-profit has the task of narrowing it down to six or seven.

"Heroes on Ice is a national program that brings heroes, whether they're veterans, first responders, doctors, nurses, even children out for a day of ice fishing at Lake Cascade for their mental well being, and of course for the Golden Perch," explains Hero Fishing President, Kent Perleberg.

Who knew one of the best places in the country to catch Jumbo Perch is right here in Idaho at Lake Cascade?!

"It's always good to give back because at the of the day you go to work, you come home and I want to share this awesome experience with people who are everyday heroes in our community," shares Michael Krietzer, Vice President of Hero Fishing. "It makes me feel good."

So next time you come across a veteran, or a first responder, or even a teacher or nurse, says thanks and maybe someday you can meet them out on the ice.

Nominate your hero by visiting the Hero Fishing website.

