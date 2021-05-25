IAmIdaho trends locally as Idahoans explain Idaho values

If you are on Twitter - you’ve probably seen #IAmIdaho trending locally. After current Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s announced her bid for governor, people took to social media using one of her own campaign hashtags to explain what they feel Idaho values truly are.

Some used this as an opportunity to voice their opposition to McGeachin’s known principles and campaign goals while others expressed their love of the gem state and what it means to be an Idahoan.

I was raised on a potato farm in Declo, oldest of ten kids. We were “homeschooled”. Got my GED at 28 and went to Boise State. Now getting my MBA. Idaho needs to face its racism and sexism with courage, see it clearly and change. We will all be better off if we do. #IAmIdaho — Emily Walton, Mask Wearer (@Walton_Emily) May 19, 2021

The Twitter account @grumpy_spice started the trend, which quickly gained traction. A lot of the tweets disagree with McGeachin’s campaign intentions to “restore the principles of individual liberty, state sovereignty, and traditional conservative values."

Screenshot from @grumpy_spice

Tweets also were used to express what people love about the state and the people who live here.

State Senator Ali Rabe saw the trending hashtag and shared her Idaho story. She says one of the reasons she wanted to participate in the hashtag was to encourage younger people to engage in their local politics.

My parents met at Tom Grainey's. I grew up in Middleton surrounded by farms. I worked for 3 Idaho politicians who broke the law while in college. I became a lawyer to do better. I worked on big problems all over the world, then came back to help Idaho solve real issues. #IAmIdaho — Ali Rabe (@aliforidaho) May 22, 2021

“I saw it on Twitter and I felt like I need to participate because I just really love our state and community and wanted to be a part of that,” Rabe said.

As a born and raised Idahoan, she says Idaho values are about people doing work every day to make the community better.

“I’m from Idaho. I love Idaho and I work on issues that are very important and impact local Idahoans especially the housing crisis and I really want us to refocus on real issues, not social and cultural issues that are plaguing our state right now.”

Idaho News 6 reached out to McGeachin’s campaign and her office. but did not hear back.