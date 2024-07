BAKER CITY, Oregon — As of this morning, I-84 and OR 201 North are back open in eastern Oregon.

The routes were closed yesterday as a result of a wildfire near I-84 east of Baker City.

Anyone traveling through the area should use the utmost caution and closures may be possible later today.