I-84 closures near SH-16 begin tonight as girders are placed on new interchange

Girders.png
Idaho Transportation Department
A brief break in the fog shows progress on the SH-16, I-84 interchange.
Girders.png
NAMPA, Idaho — Starting Friday at 10 p.m., the Idaho Transportation Department will fully close eastbound I-84 between Garrity Blvd (Exit 38) and Ten Mile Road (Exit 42) as crews work to place steel girders for the future I-84/SH-16 flyover interchange.

The eastbound I-84 closures will remain in place until Monday at 5 a.m.

Screenshot 2026-01-16 174551.png
The detour route shown on this map provided by ITD.

A stretch of Westbound I-84 near the construction project will also be reduced to two lanes between Friday night and Monday morning. Additionally, there will be one lane closed on the westbound side of the interstate throughout the day.

See what the plans are for the I-84/SH-16 Interchange

Idaho's first three-level interchange takes shape as ITD builds flyover lanes over I-84

