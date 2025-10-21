Hunter shoots and kills Grizzly Bear in self-defense near Island Park

ISLAND PARK, Idaho — On Oct. 18, a hunter who was hiking in the North Antelope Flats area of the Caribou-Targhee National Forest near Island Park was charged by a male grizzly bear.

A news release from Idaho Fish & Game states that the hunter was working their way through "thick timber" when the bear charged. The hunter then shot and killed the grizzly.

Following the confrontation, the hunter immediately contacted the Fremont County Sheriff's Office to report the incident.

After completing an investigation, Idaho Fish & Game determined that the hunter acted in self-defense.

While grizzly bears remain protected under state and federal laws, hunters acting in self-defense are justified in killing a bear when they pose an imminent threat to one's life.

Idaho Fish & Game would like to remind the public to stay bear safe while hunting in grizzly territory by taking the following precautions:

