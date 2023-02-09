Hundreds of educators and technology coaches attend annual Idaho Education Technology Conference

BOISE, Idaho — The goal of this week's STEM conference, hosted by the Idaho Education Technology Association, is to teach teachers about STEM in the classroom.

“We bring in educators, teachers, principals and IT staff and teach them about education and technology. They attend sessions where they can learn all about how to incorporate technology in the classroom to help support students,” said Will Goodman, Board Member for the Idaho Education Technology Association.

Over 600 educators and technology coaches are attending the annual Idaho Education Technology conference. As part of STEM Matters Month, the Idaho STEM Action Center is hosting a maker room at the conference.

Community STEM partners set up booths for attendees to experience hands-on innovative STEM tools and technology. Educators will have the opportunity to interact with innovative technology and learn how they can implement it in their classrooms.

“So this might show them new tools, new technology, and different strategies that they can use to engage students in hands-on learning around STEM,” said Erica Compton, with the Idaho STEM Action Center.

Throughout the conference, sessions will be held on technology in classrooms and how teachers can use different tools to enhance education while using technology.

“If they start looking around, including the STEM Action Center, they will find the resources to help them assist them in the classroom,” said Scott Smith, a retired educator.

To learn more about the IETA conference visit their website,www.ieta2023.sched.com.