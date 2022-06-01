HUD launches new housing initiative in Idaho

IDAHO — U.S. Housing and Urban Development launched a new housing initiative in Idaho and other Pacific Norwest states Wednesday, aiming to increase the supply of affordable housing in the region.

The Our Way Home initiative will provide more tools and resources to the state in order to help preserve and create affordable housing.

This comes one day after the City of Boise announced it's joining the House American initiative which will help the City in its goal to create more supportive housing for those experiencing homelessness.