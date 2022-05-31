Boise joining national program to address homelessness

Boise is joining a national effort to address homelessness.

Mayor Lauren McLean and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Regional Administrator Margaret Solle Salazar announced Boise will be part of the House America: An All-Hands-On-Deck Effort to Address the Nation's Homelessness Crisis initiative.

"Taking care of our residents by ensuring we have a home for everyone in our community is my top priority," Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said in a statement. "I am happy to join the national House America initiative and build on the work we are doing to create an additional 250 permanent supportive homes by 2026 for our residents experiencing homelessness."

I’ve asked my team to take a build, measure and learn approach when it comes to housing; joining #HouseAmerica allows us to work with communities across the country to find solutions for Boiseans. https://t.co/pXkaSyKVmK — Mayor McLean (@boisemayor) May 31, 2022

Related: How Treasure Valley rent increases impact those on fixed income

The program is a partnership between the HUD and the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness (USICH) work with mayors, governors, Tribal nation leaders and others to "use the historic investments provided through the American Rescue Plan to address the crisis of homelessness through a Housing First approach by immediately re-housing and building additional housing for people experiencing homelessness," according to a news release from the HUD.

The initiative uses funding from the American Rescue Plan, federal, state and local resources to provide housing for 100,000 households experiencing homelessness and add 20,000 new units of affordable housing, according to the release.

Related: Boise woman moves into RV after being priced out of rentals

A local assessment from the HUD found there are around 575 homeless people in the Boise/Ada County area. HUD gave Boise 41 emergency housing vouchers and $2,932,499 in HUD HOME Investment Partnerships Program funding.

"We are proud to partner with Mayor McLean and the City of Boise on this important work to get more people into safe and affordable homes," HUD Regional Administrator Margaret Solle Salazar in a statement. "The Treasure Valley is experiencing an unprecedented housing crisis and I know that under the Mayor’s leadership, she will continue to advocate for and prioritize affordable housing."