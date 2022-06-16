How your property assessment is calculated

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Property assessments have been a big topic over the last few weeks, with many concerned about how rising property assessments will impact their property taxes.

But after getting this assessment in the mail, some are wondering how exactly the assessments are determined, including one Ada County homeowner.

"It was disbelief, it was anger, it was--there's no way," This was Marian Herz's reaction when she got her property assessment in the mail, showing a 50% increase.

Marian describes the house she shares with her partner as basic, not something she would think is worth nearly $670,000, but still, she wants it to be her final home.

"I just cant afford to move, it's expensive to move," she said.

Plus, they've created a perfect garden outside, with a variety of plants, a fountain and plenty of birds flying in and out of the yard.

"That's the big thing, I don't want to have to do it all over again," Marian said.

But as prices and taxes rise, Marian's income stays the same. Although she's retired, she doesn't qualify for the Property Tax Relief Program.

As frustrated as she is, she just wants to understand the process.

"If it's a valid assessment, then just show me how you got to the number," Marian said.

Ada County Assessor, Robert McQuade said the office looks at 2021 sales for each neighborhood in the county and compares them to the 2021 assessed values.

"We're looking for similar properties that would have a similar feel in the neighborhood, similar construction type, similar age," he said. "And if our sale--our assessed value is 80% of that sale price then we know we're 20% low."

The Ada County Assessor website has more information about the assessment process and how to appeal your assessment.