How to make Idaho News 6 your preferred source on Google

Google now has a brand new feature to help users prioritize content published by their favorite news websites.

The "Preferred Sources" feature allows Google users to select their favorite news outlets, which in turn surfaces preferred news sources in users' searches.

You'll still find stories from other websites, but articles from your preferred sources will be easily visible in the Top Stories section and in a dedicated “From your sources” page.

How to make Idaho News 6 one of your preferred sources:

Log into your Google account and visit this link Once the new window opens, type kivitv.com into the search box and check the box next to our logo.

Idaho News 6

Alternate method: