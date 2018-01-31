How to Find Your Lost Dog: 3 Ways to Reunite With Your Pet

You lost your dog, now what? Losing a pet can happen to even the most careful and loving of dog owners, so being prepared is crucial. Here are three innovative ways you can recover your pooch according to the experts:

1. Lost Dogs of America

Cindy Goetz, President of the Arizona Chapter of Lost Dogs of America, says the group sees hundreds of thousands of lost dogs every year. They provide a nationwide network that connects you to a searchable database for your lost pet. You fill out a form with basic information, such as where they were last seen and the description of the dog. They'll then post that information on social media to help you in your search. Their database contains information on lost furry friends from across the country!

The group recommends having your pet's microchip always updated with the correct contact information in case of emergencies.

2. Flyers

Good old-fashioned missing signs. It might be the old-school way of doing things, but it's still pretty effective. Remember that not everyone has social media. Lost Dogs of America even has a flyer generator in multiple languages to help you get started. They don't recommend rewards, however, as people might want the reward so bad, they'll chase the dog, and the dog could get chased into traffic.

3. Finding Rover App

Don't have a microchip or tag? No worries! The Finding Rover App uses facial recognition to help you find your pet. All you have to do is upload a picture of your dog and create a profile. The app will then map the features of your specific dog and upload it to their national database.

When someone finds a lost dog, all they have to do is snap a photo, and the facial recognition feature will do its job and search that database. If it finds a match, it will notify the owner straight to their phone. The best part? The app is completely free!

Losing a pet can happen to the best of us, and whether you're using facial recognition technology or good old flyers, nothing beats the feeling of reuniting with man's best friend.

