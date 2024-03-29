How the Idaho Immunization Coalition is trying to reverse declining immunizations

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Immunization Coalition says Idaho risks losing herd immunity if it doesn't increase its immunization rates.

Idaho Immunization Coalition says the key to improving numbers is to meet one on one to answer people's questions while providing affordable shots close to home.

Fewer Idahoans are getting vaccinated.

Doctors or your pharmacist are a great resource.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

This third annual health fair in Caldwell was a great example of how reaching out can make a difference.

“Just at the table that I’ve been at, I’ve overseen three patients, each of which have got an average of three vaccines,” said Dr. Chris Owens, Associate Vice President for Health Sciences at Idaho State University.

That one to one interaction is important because:

“We are seeing a decrease in how many students are up to date on their vaccines,” said Heather Gagliano, Operations and Education Director at Idaho Immunization Coalition.

For instance, she says the measles vaccine is below the level needed to maintain herd immunity in Idaho.

“Our MMR vaccination for kindergartners is at 81% this past school year, so it is below that,” said Gagliano.

Fortunately, last year there was just one case, and none so far this year, but Gagliano says it’s not just distrust of vaccines from the politics of COVID. More important is access, which is where events like this come in.

“When we’re out in the community and we're able to reduce barriers to immunizations, so we go out and provide it at a convenient time and convenient location reducing cost and taking the time to answer questions we’re seeing people get vaccinated,” said Gagliano.

Problem is, Idaho is a big state, and there’s only so much the Idaho Immunization Coalition can do.

If you have questions about immunizations, their cost or availability, talk to your doctor or any pharmacist, they can help.

