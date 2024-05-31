Hope and pain: Grandfather of JJ Vallow speaks out about the guilty verdict against Chad Daybell

BOISE — (Verbatim of story that aired is below.)

Larry Woodcock, a fixture at the daybell trials reflects on the guilty verdict against Chad Daybell with a mix of hope and pain.

“What chad and lori can’t take from us, is our memories,” said Woodcock.

Memories of two innocent children taken before their time.

JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

“Our pictures will fade a bit, our memories will fade a bit, but I think through it all we will all retain the wonderful memories of what we had and what we lost,” said Woodcock.

But the guilty verdict isn’t the end.

Woodcock will likely have a chance in the penalty phase to address Chad directly and say his peace.

“And I will say this, whatever sentence the court and the jurors decide on I will absolutely live with it,” said Woodcock.