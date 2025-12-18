Homicide investigation underway after skull discovered in 'shallow grave' near Elko, Nevada

ELKO, Nevada — A homicide investigation is underway after a human skull and other human bones were discovered along Devils Gate Rd, northeast of Elko, Nevada, on Dec. 14.

A spokesperson with the Elko County Sheriff's Office told Idaho News 6 that a member of the public came across the bones and reported the find to law enforcement.

When deputies with the Elko County Sheriff's Office arrived on the scene, they confirmed the existence of human remains and located a shallow grave nearby.

The Elko County Detective's Division was then called in to secure the scene and excavate the skeletal remains.

It remains unclear when the grave was dug or how old the human remains are.

A full autopsy will be done by the Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office.

Idaho News 6 will continue to provide updates.