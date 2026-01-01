Homeowner responds after allegation of punching firefighter

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho — The owner of a mobile home in Swan Valley that went up in flames yesterday is speaking out today. Dwayne Christiansen says he and his son did enter the side of two connected mobile homes that was not on fire because they were trying to retrieve items that could be saved.

After the items were out, Christiansen says he used a ladder to climb on the roof with some tools to separate the materials connecting the two mobile homes. Christensen claims foam or water from the fire hoses caused him to fall off the roof.

Fire Chief Travis Crystal says at that point, an altercation ensued, and Christiansen punched one of the firefighters in the face.

Christensen says he doesn't recall punching anyone but may have fallen on someone.

Fire Chief Crystal told Local News 8 that Christiansen was warned to stay away from the burning mobile home, but he refused.

"They said, you can't go in there. And said heck I can't, I said, I'm gonna go save some stuff," said Christiansen. "And I grabbed my bear head, my lion rug - ha, to me that's irreplaceable, you know - and a computer, and threw some suitcases out. Tracen, my kid, and another guy who was with him, helped carry them out. They [Tracen and friend] got a bunch of guns out, and all I think they said 57 guns. They're collectors. And they took them and pulled all those out. And then we called it good, cause you know, pretty much good because they got what they pretty much wanted out of there, I guess."

According to the Swan Valley Fire Department, they were called to a trailer house fire on Monday afternoon, where they found flames coming from a bedroom window.

The fire started around 12:50 p.m. at 3481 Swan Valley Highway. Firefighters quickly arrived. But as they started fighting the fire, the homeowners tried to go back into the burning trailer to recover items. Firefighters had to physically stop them.

Crystal said the homeowners attempted to re-enter the buildings several times after being told to stay back for their own safety.

Fire Chief Travis Crystal said two mobile homes were joined together. Crystal said at one point, one of the homeowners climbed a ladder and was on the roof with an ax, trying to keep the fire from spreading to the attached house. Firefighters were attempting to spray water on the buildings at the time. There are conflicting reports on whether or not the man was knocked off the building or if he jumped.

When he was on the ground, he was restrained by firefighters. Chief Chrystal says that during that altercation, one of the firefighters was punched in the face. The firefighter was treated on the scene and released. The homeowner who was on the house is being treated at a local hospital for injuries he sustained in the fall.

Bonneville County officers are contacting all parties, including eyewitnesses, to determine what happened.

After their investigation is complete, they will talk with the prosecuting attorney to determine if any charges will be filed.

"In all of my 26 years as a firefighter, I've never had someone try to impede firefighting efforts like this by causing a physical disturbance and assaulting a firefighter," Travis Crystal, Swan Valley Fire Chief, said.

The fire caused $100,000 damage to the structure and another $30,000 for the contents.

Local News 8 Report by Curtis Jackson