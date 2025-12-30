Firefighter punched by homeowner when trying to stop them from entering burning home

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho — Swan Valley Fire was called to a trailer house fire Monday afternoon where they found flames coming from a bedroom window.

The fire started around 12:50 p.m. at 3481 Swan Valley Highway. Firefighters quickly arrived. But as they started fighting the fire, the homeowners tried to go back into the burning trailer to recover items. Firefighters had to physically stop them.

Crystal said the homeowners attempted to re-enter the buildings several times after being told to stay back for their own safety.

Fire Chief Travis Crystal said two mobile homes were joined together. Crystal said at one point, one of the homeowners climbed a ladder and was on the roof with an ax, trying to keep the fire from spreading to the attached house. Firefighters were attempting to spray water on the buildings at the time. There are conflicting reports on whether or not the man was knocked off the building or if he jumped.

When he was on the ground, he was restrained by firefighters. Chief Chrystal says that during that altercation, one of the firefighters was punched in the face. The firefighter was treated on the scene and released. The homeowner who was on the house is being treated at a local hospital for injuries he sustained in the fall.

Bonneville County officers are contacting all parties, including eyewitnesses, to determine what happened.

After their investigation is complete, they will talk with the prosecuting attorney to determine if any charges will be filed.

"In all of my 26 years as a firefighter, I've never had someone try to impede firefighting efforts like this by causing a physical disturbance and assaulting a firefighter," Travis Crystal, Swan Valley Fire Chief, said.

The fire caused $100,000 damage to the structure and another $30,000 for the contents.

Local News 8 Report by Curtis Jackson