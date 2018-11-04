Homecoming parade kicks off BSU-BYU game at Albertson's Stadium

Karen Lehr
6:50 PM, Nov 3, 2018

Homecoming festivities are underway at Boise State.

BOISE, Idaho - The Boise State Broncos are hoping for a home victory Saturday, facing off against the BYU Cougars at Albertson's Stadium.

Thousands of alumni are in town to watch the game in person as part of the 2018 Homecoming festivities.

A homecoming parade toured through the Boise State campus Saturday beginning at 5:00 p.m. Former BSU President Bob Kustra and his wife, Kathy, served as the Grand Marshals.

Kick off against the Cougars is set for 8:15 p.m. Saturday MST.

