Mexican Consulate in Boise: How it supports Hispanic citizens in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Mexico has the largest number of consulates in the United States at 53, including one in downtown Boise.

As part of our Hispanic Heritage Month coverage, Idaho News 6 Roland Beres visits the Consulte, learning how it both helps and celebrates Boise's growing Hispanic community.

Adding to the diversity of our great state is a large Hispanic population, numbering close to 230,000. Large enough to earn our own Mexican Consulate in 2009.

"This office is extremely important to be here for our community," explains Enrique Rivera, a commercial banking VP with Northwest Bank. "It represents us and gives a home to all Hispanics in the State of Idaho."

The Consulate is a one-stop shop for everything from passports and visas to human rights complaints, and they can step in and help Mexican citizens in times of crisis.

The Consulate is also tasked with promoting the Hispanic culture, and the anniversary of Mexican Independence each September is a great time to focus on that.

"We're celebrating the 213th anniversary of Mexican Independence," explains the Mexican Consul, Ricardo Gerardo Higuera. "To all Mexicans, this is the most important, patriotic party of the year."

The Consulate is important in bringing together local politicians, many of whom have started proclamations in their own cities, to honor Hispanic Heritage Month.

Rivera remembers when he lived in eastern Idaho, how difficult it was to get Consular support.

"A lot of the Hispanics over there used to go down to Salt Lake to visit the Mexican Consulate down there," he explains. "But now, with this office and the leadership in this office, now they just stay in their state and come across the state to this office. "

The Consulate occupies a discrete corner in the old MK complex and is marked by a large Mexican flag. A location that's busy now, and likely to grow even more busy as the Hispanic population in Idaho continues to grow.

