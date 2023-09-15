Hispanic Heritage Month kickoff at State Capitol by Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs

BOISE, Idaho — Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off today. For over 50 years, it's been celebrated from September 15 to October 15. Numerous Hispanic community leaders and allies kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month at the state Capitol Friday afternoon.

Organized by the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs, it honors individuals for their contributions to the Hispanic population throughout the state of Idaho, including the Treasure Valley.

During this celebratory month, you can expect events and celebrations that identify and highlight the Hispanic culture and society.

"We are a very proud community. We love heritage. We love food. We also have a cookbook that's coming out. And I know a certain reporter that is going to be featured in that," said JJ Saldana, with the Community Resource Development Specialist at Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs. "And it's a great way to highlight these individuals that are doing great work throughout the year.”

One of the many people honored was Bobby Gaytan, a local artist who uses his art as a tool to connect with others and works closely with the local youth. He was named Amigo del Ano for working closely with members of the Hispanic community.

"The commission does amazing work. I believe in their mission and the stuff that they do, so it's an honor and privilege to receive an award from an organization like them," said Gaytan.

Hispanic Heritage Month will continue to be celebrated through October 15, and Idaho News 6 will cover and highlight many of the different events, celebrations, and individuals that make contributions to the Hispanic community.