Hispanic Heritage Month Festivities will take off on Thursday in the State Capitol

From September 15 to October 15, Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated nationally. In Idaho, that isn't any different.

Hispanic Heritage Month is a time for American citizens to celebrate their ancestors' histories, cultures, and contributions from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.

"So we will kick it off with the reading of the proclamation, and then we have a few partners coming in to tell us what they will be doing, and we will have awards given out that day to community members that have done greats things for the community," said JJ Saldaña, with the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs.

On the first day of celebrations, the festivities will continue that night at the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho.

The Mexican Consulate in Boise will celebrate the Mexican Independence Day celebration called 'El Grito de Independencia,' where you can expect food, music, and Folkloric dancing performers.

On September 24, the Idaho State Museum will host a ¡Fiesta! with several hands-on activities, a resource fair, and a special pop-up exhibit.

"It's important to recognize our culture. Our culture is really rich, and we have a lot of things we do here in Idaho that reflect our community," said JJ Saldana.

This year, the Idaho Commission of Hispanic affairs will kicked off the festivities in the State Capitol at 10 a.m. Thursday.