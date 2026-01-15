Sun Valley's Hilary Knight to join Team USA for Winter Olympics

SUN VALLEY — Olympian and Sun Valley hometown hero, Hilary Knight, will be joining the U.S Olympic Women's Ice Hockey Team in February for her 5th Olympic Games.

The captain of the U.S Women's National Team, Knight is one of the most decorated players in the history of USA Hockey. She is a four-time Olympian who made her debut as the youngest member of the silver-winning team in 2010 at the Vancouver Olympics. Knight has brought home 3 Olympic silver medals and one Olympic gold medal from the 2018 games in PyeongChang.

The U.S Olympics & Paralympic Committee describes Knight as "a dominant offensive force," who brings "elite scoring, leadership, and championship pedigree."

2026 will mark Knight's final Olympics playing for Team USA.

The team will open Olympic competition with a preliminary round game against Czechia on Feb. 5 at Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena.